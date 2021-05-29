Wiggins makes visit to Early Head Start
State Senator for District 52 Brice Wiggins from Jackson County made a visit to one of the first Early Head Start facilities his worked helped fund, Picayune’s. Early Head Start is a program that provides early learning opportunities to families who qualify. Picayune’s Early Head Start program was one of the first 11 to be established in Mississippi. The collaborate was established to fill the gap between Early Head Start and Kindergarten.www.picayuneitem.com