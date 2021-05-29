Criticism of school's no-excuses method gets A-plus, but it's from 8 years ago

As the 2020-2021 school year comes to a close, we would like to take a moment and thank our students, staff, families, and communities for the ongoing support, flexibility, and understanding during an extremely difficult year. COVID-19 presented challenges that led to three learning models- distant, hybrid, and in-person. Our students, staff, and families adapted and went above and beyond to ensure students were safe and learning whether at home or in the classroom. Through masks, in multiple classrooms, and with new technology, our teachers creatively engaged students and progressed through the curriculum. Our students persevered in new environments and without traditional extracurricular activities going above and beyond in and out of the classroom. And, our families supported our students and staff, volunteered to help plan safe opportunities for students, and helped make the best out of a year no one could have imagined.