Libyans a decade ago could scarcely have imagined picnicking at a key military facility in Tripoli, but today a once feared site has been transformed into a family relaxation area. The military academy of Moamer Kadhafi's entourage of female bodyguards, known as "Amazons", was long seen as a symbol of the dictator's extravagant and capricious rule. In the chaos and conflict that followed Kadhafi's toppling in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, a succession of armed groups sought to take control of the strategic site, located between the port and city centre. Finally four years ago, the Tripoli authorities decided to turn it into an outdoor public recreation zone.