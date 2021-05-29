Cancel
Williston, ND

No Injuries As Police Respond To Report Of Firearm At Williston Middle School

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Williston, ND) -- A local teen is facing charges after he allegedly brought a firearm to Williston Middle School last week. Authorities say officers were called to the facility shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a weapon on school property. Responding officers secured the firearm, which reportedly had been found in a backpack. No injuries were reported, and police said they did not believe there had been an active threat to students and staff.

www.am1100theflag.com
City
Williston, ND
Williston, ND
Crime & Safety
Williston, ND
Education
#Police#Williston Middle School
