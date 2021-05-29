No Injuries As Police Respond To Report Of Firearm At Williston Middle School

An was injured in a dirt bike crash along U.S. Highway 2, one mile north of Williston, on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 22-year-old driver was riding roadside in the northbound ditch on his 2015 Honda CRF450. He drove over a hillcrest at high speeds causing him to go airborne. He purposely separated from his dirt bike while airborne. He was wearing a helmet. The driver suffered injuries from the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His name was not released yet. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.