Detroit Man In Custody After Bismarck Traffic Stop Turns Up Hundreds Of Opioid Pills

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Detroit man in custody in Bismarck on felony drug charges. According to police, 29-year-old Cameron Dixon was busted during a traffic stop on Thursday with more than 400 illegal pills, some of which were opioids. Dixon, who remains in custody, reportedly told officers he was working as a middle man for a Michigan-based supplier. If convicted on either of the two charges, Dixon could face up to 10 years behind bars.