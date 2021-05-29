Which weather app do you rely on?

This weekend is Memorial Day in the U.S., so many people will be taking an extra day off. With most employees still working from home, many will take advantage of the holiday to enjoy the outdoors. Unfortunately, not everyone will experience great weather this weekend, which may put a literal damper on some plans. Here in sunny Seattle, we're expecting some clouds to roll in, which is typical but unfortunate after weeks of sunny weather. However, that's still nothing compared to what other parts of the U.S. may have to deal with.