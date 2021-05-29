Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Which weather app do you rely on?

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend is Memorial Day in the U.S., so many people will be taking an extra day off. With most employees still working from home, many will take advantage of the holiday to enjoy the outdoors. Unfortunately, not everyone will experience great weather this weekend, which may put a literal damper on some plans. Here in sunny Seattle, we're expecting some clouds to roll in, which is typical but unfortunate after weeks of sunny weather. However, that's still nothing compared to what other parts of the U.S. may have to deal with.

www.androidcentral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Memorial Day#Apps#Google Inc#Android Central#Smart Home#Storm#Nwsspc#Nest Hub Max#Sunny Weather#Outdoors#Sunny Seattle#Outlook#Cute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Environment
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

iOS 15 Photos App Tells You Which Apps Saved Images Originated From

In iOS 15, Apple has made some welcome improvements to the Photos app, such as the ability to see the EXIF data for a photo. The latter feature is accessed via a new "Info" button, which also brings up a caption field for the selected photo, the location where the photo was taken, and any Look Up information available.
Cell Phoneslinuxfoundation.org

what shopify apps do you use?

Hi! I decided to use one of the shopify reporting apps https://www.psd2html.com/blog/best-shopify-apps-for-reporting-and-analytics-get-all-the-important-data-at-your-fingertips.html . With this tool, I can analyze the entire purchase path, which is very important for e-commerce.
Cell Phonesstateofpress.com

iOS 15 Photos App Tells You Which Apps Saved Images Originated From

In iOS 15, Apple has made some welcome improvements to the Photos app, such as the ability to see the EXIF data for a photo. The latter feature is accessed via a new “Info” button, which also brings up a caption field for the selected photo, the location where the photo was taken, and any Look Up information available.