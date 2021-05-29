Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

As Formidable As China's Army Is, It's Missing One Crucial Thing

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 16 days ago

David Axe

Chinese Army, Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjPhg_0aFQ0SHD00

The PLA has few personnel with firsthand combat experience.

As Formidable As China's Army Is, It's Missing One Crucial Thing

Here's What You Need to Remember : At the time, the Vietnamese military was still fresh from its defeat of U.S. and allied forces in the early 1970s. The Chinese Communist Party, by contrast, had gutted its own armed forces through politically motivated purges.

The Chinese military has almost no combat experience, analyst Timothy Heath wrote for the California think-tank RAND. But that inexperience might not matter very much, Heath explained.

“Today, China's military has an increasingly impressive high-tech arsenal, but its ability to use these weapons and equipment remains unclear. There are reasons to be skeptical.”

The last time the People's Liberation Army fought a major conflict was in 1979, when "a seasoned Vietnamese military demolished a bungled Chinese invasion," according to Heath.

More from The National Interest This One Thing Limits China's Ability to Become a Military Superpower Has America Lost The Ability To Fight And Win Against Both Russia And China? Can We Avoid A U.S.-China War?

At the time, the Vietnamese military was still fresh from its defeat of U.S. and allied forces in the early 1970s. The Chinese Communist Party, by contrast, had gutted its own armed forces through politically-motivated purges.

"The deleterious consequences are evident in the PLA's reversion to discredited, but low-skill, tactics like the human-wave assault, as well as in the inability of infantrymen to navigate or read maps and the inaccuracy of artillerymen due to unfamiliarity with procedures for measuring distances and calculating firing distances," Heath wrote.

"The ghost of that defeat still hovers over the PLA," he continued. "In China, authorities have largely chosen to ignore an embarrassing conflict that fits awkwardly with Beijing's narrative of a peaceful rise, but the official silence has left many PLA veterans disillusioned about their participation in the war."

"The few combat veterans who remain in service will all retire within the next few years, which means the military will soon have no personnel with firsthand combat experience."

But that doesn't mean Beijing can't "win" a major war. Although it's debatable whether any party truly would "win" in such a conflict , given the potentially profound loss of life and the economic, ecological and political chaos that surely would result from the war.

"Win" in this case can only mean: one side achieves its own immediate strategic goals while preventing its opponent from doing the same. Heath looked to history to explain the role combat experience plays in a war's outcome.

The U.S. military early in World War II lacked experience but possessed the resources, will-to-fight and institutional foundation -- training, education and capacity for official self-correction -- to quickly recover from battlefield defeats such as the German army's rout of American troops at Kasserine Pass in North Africa in 1943.

By contrast, the Iraqi military in 1991 was experienced, having fought Iran for eight years starting in 1980. But its equipment, doctrine and institutions were inadequate. A less-experienced U.S.-led coalition prevailed over the Iraqis, owing in part to the Americans' excellent equipment, training and readiness, all holdovers from the Cold War -- a conflict that involved very little shooting between the major rivals but ample preparation on both sides.

Today the U.S. military possesses arguably more combat experience than any other armed forces, owing to the long-term American-led operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. But it's debatable whether this experience in low-intensity warfare would matter in what would probably be a high-tech war with China.

"At the strategic level, a war between Chinese and U.S. forces would likely involve high-intensity combat that neither side has experienced," Heath wrote. "The outcome of an initial clash could go either way. With adequate preparation and planning and under ideal circumstances, it is possible that China could prevail in a first battle."

"But since the initial clash probably would not end the war," he continued, "U.S. forces could be expected to use their formidable advantages to adapt and improve their performance in subsequent engagements, just as they rallied following their initial rout at Kasserine Pass to defeat Germany."

"Whether China had made sufficient efforts to overcome the sizable gaps in the quality of its command, training rigor, integration, and other factors could prove important if the conflict drags on. But even then, the ultimate outcome of a long war between the two global powers will likely be decided by factors beyond the control of generals and admirals, such as economic strength, political cohesion and national resolve."

David Axe served as Defense Editor of the National Interest. He is the author of the graphic novels War Fix, War Is Boring and Machete Squad.

This article appeared in 2019 and is reprinted due to reader interest.

Image: Reuters

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Iran#Military Strength#U S Military Forces#Military Weapons#U S Army#Pla#Vietnamese#Rand#The National Interest#Kasserine Pass#Iraqis#Americans#Machete Squad#Reuters#Armed Forces#Allied Forces#U S Forces#Political Cohesion#American Troops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
China
Country
Iraq
News Break
Army
Related
Chinaomahanews.net

Philippines again protests Chinese ships in contested waters

MANILA, Philippines:The Philippines has formally protested what they describe as China's continuing "illegal presence and activities" in the South China Sea, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. Manila has said China's presence near Thitu Island has become an "incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and...
PoliticsNew York Post

Western defenders of China’s barbarous one-child policy had no excuse

It isn’t surprising that the Chinese Communist Party, which this week further loosened its legal limits on reproduction, still doesn’t admit that the “one-child” policy that Deng Xiaoping imposed four decades ago was a grievous error, tyrannical in theory and brutally oppressive in practice. But the extent to which Western apologists have played down that ugly reality is surprising — and shameful.
Politicstheaseanpost.com

China’s One-Way Diplomacy

The late George Shultz, United States (US) Secretary of the Treasury under President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan, was one of the finest public servants in recent American history. When I was the last British governor of Hong Kong, he once offered me wise advice...
ChinaPosted by
The Week

China's 3-child policy isn't a demographic improvement. It's a moral one.

China's announcement this week that all married couples can have three children — up from two as of 2015 and just one before that — is unlikely to reverse the severe population decline forecast for the rest of this century, demographers say. The 2015 liberalization only increased Chinese birthrates for two years before the downward trend resumed. If this shift has a similarly small effect, China could have half as many people by 2100 as it has today.
MarketsNECN

Asia Stocks Mixed; China's May Exports Misses Forecasts

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as investors reacted to Chinese trade data for May. Mainland Chinese stocks closed mixed, with the Shanghai composite rising 0.21% to 3,599.54 while the Shenzhen component declined fractionally to 14,862.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.55%, as of its final hour of trading.
Politicssanjosesun.com

China's support for Myanmar's military govt grows

Chiang Mai, [Thailand], June 12 (ANI): Even as many nations, including the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Myanmar's military junta following the February 1 coup, China has declared its support for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing-led government. The Great Game proxy theatre in post-coup Myanmar...
PetsArkansas Online

China's wayfaring elephants amble on, leaving one behind

BEIJING -- China's famed wandering elephants are on the move again, heading southwest while a male who broke from the herd is still keeping his distance. The group left a wildlife reserve in the southwest of Yunnan province more than a year ago and has trekked 300 miles north to the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunming.
Militaryshortpedia.com

China slams US' plans to deploy missiles, defensive systems in neighbouring countries

China has lambasted the United States over the latter's plans to deploy missiles and defensive systems in in neighbouring countries. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comments in an address to the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament, wherein he also called for fresh efforts to advance nuclear talks with Iran and criticised Washington's "unilateral bullying", South China Morning Post reported.
Militarysoutheastasiapost.com

Vietnam expands maritime militia

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 13 (ANI): Amid rising tensions over the South China Sea, Vietnam is expanding its maritime militia off the southern coast, reported Nikkei Asia. Vietnam launched a new squadron -- the Permanent Maritime Militia Unit -- on Wednesday in Kien Giang, the country's southwesternmost province. It consists of nine ships and platoons equipped with light weapons trained to carry out paramilitary work with support from the country's Naval Academy and Naval Technical College.
Politicsmiamiheatnation.com

South China Sea: Beijing slams US and Australia’s naval drills in disputed waters

South China Sea: China responds to US and Australia naval drills. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Sometimes they’ll include recommendations for other related newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Notice explains more about how we use your data, and your rights. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Indiathehornnews.com

Report: China’s growing “social media” army

China’s ruling Communist Party has opened a new front in its long, ambitious war to shape global public opinion: Western social media. Liu Xiaoming, who recently stepped down as China’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, is one of the party’s most successful foot soldiers on this evolving online battlefield. He joined Twitter in October 2019, as scores of Chinese diplomats surged onto Twitter and Facebook, which are both banned in China.
Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

China rejects NATO claims of systemic challenges

Brussels [Belgium], June 15 (ANI): China on Monday rejected NATO's statement branding Beijing of presenting "systemic challenges," saying that it represents "a continuation of the Cold War mentality and bloc politics."In a statement, a spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the EU said China is committed to a defence policy "that is defensive in nature," and its pursuit of defence and military modernization is "justified, reasonable, open and transparent", Xinhua reported.