2021 Charles Schwab Challenge: Live stream, start time, TV schedule, watch online, channel, golf coverage
The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway and it is should be a terrific remedy if you're suffering through a case of the post-PGA Championship blues. It's not the PGA Tour's most intense event because that's not what you're looking for the week after a major championship. But the field is strong enough that, come Sunday, the finish should be one of the better ones we see this summer.