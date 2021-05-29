2021 Charles Schwab Challenge: Live stream, start time, TV schedule, watch online, channel, golf coverage

After having the opportunity to see Torrey Pines at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, the question on everyone’s lips is how different are we expecting this famous venue to play? The US Open has always been a stern test, designed to challenge and often frustrate even the best in the world. So having said that, who will take the third major championship of the season? I think I have a pretty good idea, with three players who jump out from the form sheet immediately. But before I reveal who I fancy this week, here is all the information you need…