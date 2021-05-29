What’s happening with Library Lofts?

The next phase of the already-started Circle Square project got approval from the City Planning Commission on May 21, allowing it to join The Artisan residential building, which started construction earlier this year.

MLK Jr. Library Branch and Library Lofts

The Cleveland Public Library’s MLK Jr. Branch and Library Lofts will be built just west of the corner Stokes Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, behind the Fenway Manor.

The bottom two floors would be the new library branch, relocating the MLK Jr. Branch from Stokes Boulevard just around the corner. The current library space will eventually be used for future Circle Square development, according to renderings of the entire project.

The upper floors will be residential spaces, called the Library Lofts. Both the library and lofts will have entrances on Euclid, with a second set of entrances behind the building, facing The Artisan site. Right now, that space is a parking lot but planners suggested that it could one day become a public area as the project progresses.

The library and lofts could start construction in August or September and be finished by March 2023.

The Artisan

The Artisan will be a "23-story, 298-unit luxury high-rise apartment property that will include a mix of studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom spaces along with ample covered parking and commercial retail space," according to the project's website.

Work on that building started in early 2021 with a completion date at the end of 2022.

Circle Square

The bigger plan for the project includes a 13-floor office building in what’s now an open grass field. Five levels of parking will be capped with seven levels of office space.

