Fans Noticed That a Buncha Ariana Grande's Signature Arm Tattoos Are Gone

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Ariana Grande might be in the process of removing some of her tattoos—either that or she's just in the mood to cover them up! Fans noticed that multiple of Ari's arm tattoos were missing in her gorgeous wedding photos as well as in recent pics from her iHeartRadio Music Awards performance—including two previously prominent butterflies that were there as recently as March, according to Page Six. In case you've forgotten what they look like, here's one poking out of her elbow-length glove at the Grammy Awards back in 2020:

Person
Ariana Grande
