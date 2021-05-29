Berkley Announces New Lures and Colors for 2021 Line

Everything runs in cycles but some cycles are less expected than others. Once games were only physical, then slowly digital started being added to the mix. There was a bit of push-back at the time due to worries about storage, what happens when the console dies, you only license not own, etc, but the future kept on happening anyway. Digital and physical coexisted for a while but the convenience of digital made the shelves of local retails feel a little more empty as months went by and one store after another closed down. While physical never really went away it was getting harder for anything but the bigger titles to earn a pressing, and then small-press publishers picked up the slack. It’s not a perfect system but it works, and most console games eventually get a copy to place on the shelf to go with their digital version. Even so, the physical-only game is dead, except all of a sudden it’s not any more. Devolver Digital announced a physical-only copy of whatever Demon Throttle may be yesterday, but Super Rare Games is taking it a step further with the creation of an entirely new line called Super Rare Shorts that will only ever exist in physical form.