2022 GMC Acadia Gets Increased Towing Capacity With Turbo 2.0L Engine

When my wife first spotted the Mazda CX-30 Turbo, she asked whether we had had it already. Her confusion was understandable; Mazda incorporates the same exquisite Kodo design language throughout its lineup, particularly on SUVs I had driven before like the CX-5 and the CX-9 (both even wore the same Soul Red Crystal Metallic paint). The CX-30 brings that same style and luxury feel to the sprightly subcompact crossover segment — and, for 2021, Mazda even added the same turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four engine those cars use, as well.