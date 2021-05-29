Cancel
2022 GMC Acadia Gets Increased Towing Capacity With Turbo 2.0L Engine

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming 2022 GMC Acadia will get a bump in towing capacity when equipped with the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LSY gasoline engine. Currently, the 2021 GMC Acadia is offered with the V92 trailering package across the lineup, with the exception of the base-model SL. Now, with the pending release of the 2022 GMC Acadia, the V92 trailering package will be available on all trim levels, as the SL trim will be deleted with the 2022 model year.

gmauthority.com
