Will Smith, 52, shows off shirtless physique as he continues on his fitness journey

What’s the secret to Dick Van Dyke’s longevity? The ‘Mary Poppins’ star showed how at nearly 100 years old, he still ‘dancing and singing’ up a storm. “I’m 95. And a lot of my friends won’t do these,” Dick Van Dyke said to CBS This Morning on Tuesday (June 1) while doing sit-ups and other limbering exercises. At five years short of 100 – and with a career spanning over six decades — Dick can still move better than someone half his age. He also thinks that anyone can be as spry and energetic as him. “All you old guys out there, listen to me, I’m telling you. You can keep going for — I’m still dancing — and singing!”