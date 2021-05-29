Will Smith, 52, shows off shirtless physique as he continues on his fitness journey
Smith gave fans an update as he continues to transform his body after previously declaring he was in the “worst shape of my life.”. The 52-year old “Men In Black” actor posted a clip that starts out almost shockingly blatant for a movie star. There he stands shirtless with not much on other than that familiar charming smile and a tiny pair of boxer briefs showing off his pandemic bulge. Smith comes around on a spinning platform to face the camera, shakes his head and says, "That is so nasty."www.audacy.com