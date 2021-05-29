Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA

Manchester City Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Champions League Final Online, On TV

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

European club soccer’s marathon has come down to 90-plus minutes worth of final sprints between Manchester City and Chelsea. The teams will meet Saturday in Porto, Portugal, at Estádio do Dragão in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. The winners will lift men’s club soccer’s most prestigious trophy, proclaim themselves “Kings of Europe” and bask in the accompanying plaudits, while the loser must reckon with that agony of defeat for the rest of their days.

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Chelsea, MA
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Uefa Champions League#Watch Tv#Live Tv#Est Dio#The Champions League#Cbs Sports Network#Tudn Usa Live Stream#Paramount#Uefa Champions League#Fourth Place Chelsea#European Club Soccer#Porto#Defeat#Fubotv#Kings#Final Sprints#90 Plus Minutes Worth#Men#Free Trial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.
ledburyreporter.co.uk

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Micah Richards issues big Manchester United claim on Harry Kane amid verdict on Man City stance

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he cannot see his old club spending the sum of money that will be needed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea among the clubs named as potential suitors for the England international.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Best Bets for Tuesday's Premier League Action

It was a weekend that saw Leicester upset Chelsea to win the FA Cup and West Brom come oh so close to dashing Liverpool’s Champions League hopes. Now we all get a day to collectively exhale before the Premier League gets back up and running for two days of midweek action.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier Leaguewearebrighton.com

Brighton FPL Gameweek 37: Seagulls attack can give Man City a fright

Despite being without key personnel for their weekend match against West Ham United, Brighton still managed to pick up a decent point from a side fighting for Champions League football thanks to Danny Welbeck, who has been delivering serious returns in attack for FPL managers over recent weeks. Welbeck (£5.5...
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Chelsea vs Leicester - the stats

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Chelsea (two wins, four draws), the longest run without a league victory against the Foxes in our history. The Foxes haven’t lost at the Bridge in three games (two draws, one win). Antonio Conte was in charge the...
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester City v Brighton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Premier League resumes as Manchester City have now clinched the Premier League title. Manchester City’s game is against Brighton. A match filled with plenty of story lines as both teams battle a packed schedule and quality opponents. There is plenty to discuss. Venue: AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England. Time and...