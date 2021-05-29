Manchester City Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Champions League Final Online, On TV
European club soccer’s marathon has come down to 90-plus minutes worth of final sprints between Manchester City and Chelsea. The teams will meet Saturday in Porto, Portugal, at Estádio do Dragão in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. The winners will lift men’s club soccer’s most prestigious trophy, proclaim themselves “Kings of Europe” and bask in the accompanying plaudits, while the loser must reckon with that agony of defeat for the rest of their days.nesn.com