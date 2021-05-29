Inside Helsinki’s big plans to have the best urban mobility by 2035
This article was written by Olivier Bonfils, Senior Business Advisor at Helsinki Business Hub on The Urban Mobility Daily, the content site of the Urban Mobility Company, a Paris-based company which is moving the business of mobility forward through physical and virtual events and services. Join their community of 10K+ global mobility professionals by signing up for theUrban Mobility Weekly newsletter. Read the original articlehere and follow them onLinkedin andTwitter.thenextweb.com