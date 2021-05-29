Inside Helsinki’s big plans to have the best urban mobility by 2035

This tour of the Baltics and Northern Europe is impressively full of high notes. Making your way from Poland to Finland through Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, you’ll see the historic sights, savor the hearty stews, and hear the harmonious songs this distinctive region is famous for, starting with a private Chopin concert in the music maestro’s hometown. Beyond Warsaw’s resilience and its “Wedding Cake” Palace of Culture and Science, there’s more to fall in love with in every capital city along your journey—Vilnius’ bohemian artist quarter, Riga’s Black Balsam liqueur and sweet Laima chocolates, and Tallinn’s fairytale Old Town and onion-domed cathedral. Don’t cry—your tour’s not over yet! A breezy ferry ride across the Baltic Sea to the design-centric city of Helsinki is the perfect encore.