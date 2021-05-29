Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Inside Helsinki’s big plans to have the best urban mobility by 2035

By Urban Mobility Daily
The Next Web
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written by Olivier Bonfils, Senior Business Advisor at Helsinki Business Hub on The Urban Mobility Daily, the content site of the Urban Mobility Company, a Paris-based company which is moving the business of mobility forward through physical and virtual events and services. Join their community of 10K+ global mobility professionals by signing up for theUrban Mobility Weekly newsletter. Read the original articlehere and follow them onLinkedin andTwitter.

thenextweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Urban Development#Business Innovation#Business Development#Transport Research#Theurban Mobility Weekly#The Business Of Mobility#Helsinki Business Hub#Tnw Conference#The Paris Agreement#Frenchman#Finns#Aalto University#Maas Global#Finnish#Hsl#Api#Startup Genome#National Ai Strategy#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Country
Finland
Related
TrafficArchDaily

10 Cities Embracing Bicycles in their Urban Planning

What does the future of cities and transportation look like? It looks like the future will run on two wheels and a handle bar. Many explain the rise of cyclists as a shift towards a healthier and more economical lifestyle. But while that may be true, why would individuals feel inclined to ride bicycles if the roads don't support it, or if there weren't adequate spaces to park?
Lifestyletravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

Warsaw, the Baltics & Helsinki 2021

This tour of the Baltics and Northern Europe is impressively full of high notes. Making your way from Poland to Finland through Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, you’ll see the historic sights, savor the hearty stews, and hear the harmonious songs this distinctive region is famous for, starting with a private Chopin concert in the music maestro’s hometown. Beyond Warsaw’s resilience and its “Wedding Cake” Palace of Culture and Science, there’s more to fall in love with in every capital city along your journey—Vilnius’ bohemian artist quarter, Riga’s Black Balsam liqueur and sweet Laima chocolates, and Tallinn’s fairytale Old Town and onion-domed cathedral. Don’t cry—your tour’s not over yet! A breezy ferry ride across the Baltic Sea to the design-centric city of Helsinki is the perfect encore.
TrafficNature.com

Achieving just transitions to low-carbon urban mobility

Energy and transportation researchers can contribute to the realization of just transitions to low-carbon mobility in cities across the planet by elaborating and enacting broad conceptions of justice that consider distribution, procedure, recognition and knowledge generation. Optimism about the realization of rapid and large reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions...
Worldfinchannel.com

Satellite technology takes urban planning to a new level

The FINANCIAL -- A UK start-up is using satellite technology to transform how local authorities plan for regeneration projects. A pioneering north-west start-up is using satellite technology to transform the use and application of 3D urban models for towns and cities, making the urban planning process more: accessible, efficient, collaborative, UKRI notes.
Food SafetyWired UK

The UK’s big GMO food plan might not be that big

Every year, billions of pounds worth of potatoes are chucked in the bin because of late blight disease. The disease, which rots potatoes from the inside out, was one of the major causes of the Irish potato famine and is still a scourge on spuds today. But, in fields in Norwich and Cambridgeshire, experimental blight-resistant potatoes are growing unbothered by the disease. The only problem? No one can eat them.
Aerospace & Defenseaviationtoday.com

Eve Urban Air Mobility finds Launch Partner in Halo

Eve Urban Air Mobility and Halo, a helicopter provider in the U.S. and U.K., have formed a partnership to develop urban air mobility (UAM) products and services in the U.S. and U.K, according to a June 1 press release. Eve is an independent company backed by Embraer and was the...
Worldgoodhousekeeping.com

Insider’s guide: how to have the perfect holiday in Malta

Get ready to dust off your sun hats and suitcases and feel the taste of freedom – the time is coming to explore again. And where better than the Mediterranean archipelago of Malta? Just a three-hour flight from the UK, with its cobbled streets steeped in history, over 300 days of sunshine a year and turquoise waters, there’s tons to discover. Here’s how to make it your dream getaway.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Associated Press

Halo Becomes First Global Provider for Private Urban Air Mobility with 200 eVTOL Aircraft Order from Embraer’s Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2021-- Halo, the first global provider for private urban air mobility, has placed a firm order of 200 Eve Urban Air Mobility vehicles, making it the launch customer for this aircraft. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft have an expected delivery date in 2026. One hundred of the vehicles will be used for operations in the United States and 100 will operate in the United Kingdom.
Apparelbiofuelsdigest.com

China’s Xtep has big plans for PLA in clothing

In China, sporting goods brand Xtep has introduced t-shirts made from polylactic acid in an effort to cut down on the massive environmental footprint of textile and clothing manufacturing. The clothes were made from PLA fiber produced from corn, straw and other starchy crops. The company also produces a PLA...
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Eve Urban Air Mobility announces partnership with Ascent

Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc. (Eve) and Ascent today announced a partnership focused on accelerating the development of the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem in Asia-Pacific markets. The partnership will advance the entry of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) aircraft into Ascent’s growing technology platform that allows...
TechnologyRailway Gazette

ICM Mobility acquires mobile ticketing and payment specialist Unwire

DENMARK: ICM Mobility Group has acquired mobile ticketing and payment specialist Unwire, which offers a white label platform aggregating services ranging from traditional public transport to micromobility, paratransit, rideshare and other options. Features include multimodal trip planning and on-demand microtransit booking and scheduling.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Government of Canada invests in Hamilton-based clean automotive and aerospace hub

$10 million to establish McMaster University's iHub to support more than 230 SMEs to commercialize new technologies for next-generation automotive and aerospace sectors. HAMILTON, ON, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The integration of advanced technology across the automotive and aerospace sectors is transforming the way we travel and transport goods, while offering substantial environmental benefits by reducing emissions and moving us closer to a zero emissions future. Manufacturers integrating new technology are growing in number and SMEs will be required to quickly pivot their operations and seize new supply chain opportunities as the automotive and aerospace sectors embrace greater electrification.
Worldbiofuelsdigest.com

Norway moves forward with hydrogen roadmap

In Norway, the government published a road map for hydrogen with a short-term ambition to establish hubs for hydrogen in the area of maritime transport and to boost hydrogen research and longer-term goal for Norway to be a low-emission society by 2050. The vision presented in the roadmap is that...
MinoritiesTravelDailyNews.com

UK’s first Black Asia and Minority Erthnic Travellers Survey

Women in Travel CIC’s Black Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Programme and the University of Surrey’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management have partnered to launch the first-ever survey of UK BAME travellers. This research project, which is being supported by Black Travel Creators, will through surveys, focus groups and...
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

IRENA enters strategic agreement to advance Morocco’s green-hydrogen economy

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Environment (MEME) of the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to strengthen joint collaboration to advance knowledge in renewable energy and to accelerate the energy transition. Specifically, IRENA and Morocco will work closely to advance the national green hydrogen economy as the country aims to become a major green hydrogen producer and exporter.
Businesstelecoms.com

Deutsche Telekom beefs up public cloud resilience with Amsterdam site

Public cloud is in the same league as water and energy supply in terms of its importance, according to Germany, so DT has just opened two new data centres in Amsterdam. The new Open Telekom facilities, which have been operating in beta mode since March, mirror the telco’s existing sites in Biere and Magdeburg, Germany, which opened three years ago. The 500 km separating these two locations means that if one is knocked offline by a power outage or natural disaster, one or more of the others should still be up and running.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

MOROCCO AND IRENA PARTNER TO BOOST RENEWABLES AND GREEN HYDROGEN DEVELOPMENT

The following information was released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA):. IRENA and Moroccos Ministry of Energy, Mines and Environment sign strategic partnership. Abu Dhabi, UAE, June 14 2021 The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Environment (MEME) of the Kingdom of Morocco...
Aerospace & DefenseESA Blog Navigator

ESA helps Europe boost secure connectivity

Many aspects of daily life depend on connectivity, from enabling air passengers to fly the greenest routes by directing planes to follow the most efficient trajectories, to tracking the 90% of the world’s trade that travels on ships and monitoring their environmental impact at sea. Connectivity enables human interactions through...
Sciencelatestnewspost.com

China science, technology news summary — June 13

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) — The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China. China is making plans for the future development of its space program, including exploring asteroids and the Jovian system, collecting samples from Mars and exploring the polar region of the moon. Around...