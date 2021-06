Expect to meet plenty of kids named Olivia and Oliver in the Pacific Northwest in the upcoming years. The Social Security Administration released a breakdown of 2020's top 100 baby names by state last week, and the two names snagged the number one and two spots in both Washington and Oregon for 2020. The administration has been distributing cards for births in the United States since 1879 and pulls the top baby name list each year from Social Security card data.