Berkeley, CA

Alice Waters Gets To The Heart Of America's Health And Food Problem In New Book

By Interviews
NPR
 16 days ago

NPR's Scott Simon talks to chef and restaurateur Alice Waters about her slow food manifesto, We Are What We Eat. "We Are What We Eat" is both the title and the warning of Alice Waters' new book, not just that we are the too many fast-food hockey pucks and Flamin' Hot Cheetos that so many of us eat. Alice Waters believes that America's food system, what we eat, is at the heart of a lot of our health problems, climate change, even the tumult over immigration.

