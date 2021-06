Phil Mickleson is a long shot, but he made history less than a month ago and now takes on his hometown course when the 2021 U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Torrey Pines. Mickelson, who grew up in San Diego, became the oldest major champion in history when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on May 23. He lives near Torrey Pines and has spent the past two weeks at the course to prepare for the tournament. He has been a US Open runner-up six times and needs a win to complete his career grand slam.