Whether you're a marathon vet or you're new to the distance, the long run can often cause anxiety. Running for 2, 3 or even 4 hours is a huge time commitment, and it's a real test of your mental and physical stamina. But is the long run really necessary during marathon training? The short answer is...probably. But you do have some flexibility when it comes to when and how far you actually run. Ready to go the distance? Here's what you need to know.