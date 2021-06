As Ben Hogan famously said, "The secret is in the dirt." Jordan Spieth took that quote as literally as possible on Sunday afternoon at the Torrey Pines range. In a video clip that we assume is from his warmup session preceding his final round of the 2021 U.S. Open, Spieth begins by hitting a wedge and really exaggerating a descending blow into the ball. So much so that his wedge almost got stuck in the ground. Right after, he began mimicking that move, over and over and over again, without a ball. As this tweet perfectly put it, look away, golf course superintendents: