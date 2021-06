“Boxing Tonight” is i’s weekly look ahead to the Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, with the details on how to watch and what to look out for. Before facing Naoya Inoue, one of Michael Dasmarinas’ final ports of call was to the gym of Freddie Roach. It would be curious to know what advice the legendary trainer gave the Filipino ahead of a fight which, on paper at least, is set to end in tears as he finally challenges for a world title at the 34th time of asking.