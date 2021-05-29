CES Boxing confirms live audience return for June 19th event
Fans will be in attendance for the time in more than a year as CES Boxing returns with a huge outdoor spectacular to kick off the summer season live on UFC FIGHT PASS®. On Saturday, June 19, CES brings live professional boxing to Rhode Island’s historic Cranston Stadium, the state’s most revered outdoor multi-sport complex, for a special matinee show beginning with preliminary bouts at noon followed by the live stream of the main card at 1 on FIGHT PASS.www.worldboxingnews.net