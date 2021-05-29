Cancel
CES Boxing confirms live audience return for June 19th event

By RINGSIDE
worldboxingnews.net
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans will be in attendance for the time in more than a year as CES Boxing returns with a huge outdoor spectacular to kick off the summer season live on UFC FIGHT PASS®. On Saturday, June 19, CES brings live professional boxing to Rhode Island’s historic Cranston Stadium, the state’s most revered outdoor multi-sport complex, for a special matinee show beginning with preliminary bouts at noon followed by the live stream of the main card at 1 on FIGHT PASS.

www.worldboxingnews.net
