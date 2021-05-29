CES Boxing confirms live audience return for June 19th event

On Sunday, Coast to Coast took audiences between New York City and Los Angeles to witness the sonic musings of artists from USC and NYU. The event was packaged with smooth transitions that showed off scenery from L.A.’s iconic beaches to NYC’s stunning skyline. The six student performances featured Maverick, June Is Over, Ellie Williams, Jeffrey Eli, Sumit and Iz LaMarr. This show was the result of a collaboration between USC Concerts Committee and NYU Clive Live. Sophie Kaplan, a student at NYU and the head of Clive Live, said that this collaboration opened her eyes to the differences between USC’s Thornton School of Music and NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.