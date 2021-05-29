Woman Discovers She Was ‘Kidnapped’ As A Kid And Has Been ‘Missing’ For 40 Years

A woman on TikTok has revealed that she discovered as an adult that her entire childhood was a lie and that she’d been “kidnapped” as a toddler and had technically been “missing” since 1980. The now 42-year-old woman, who uses the handle @thebeardedmom, shared the harrowing story with her followers in 14 parts, leaving viewers shocked and saddened by what she had to endure. Thankfully, she seems to be doing much better these days and learning to cope with the trauma she experienced.