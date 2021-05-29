Cancel
Shelbyville, IN

Robert Howard (Bob) Pedrick

Shelbyville News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Howard (Bob) Pedrick, 78 of Manchaca Tx passed away at his residence on August 29, 2020. Bob was the son of Robert Clifford Pedrick and Marjorie Jean Doxdater. Bob’s father was an engineer for General Electric, and it was his father’s work that brought the family from New York to Shelbyville when Bob was a boy. Bob graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1960. After school Bob worked a few odd jobs before joining the United States Air Force ... He became a sharpshooter and rose to the rank of E3 Master Sargent. Bob served his country in Vietnam and was a jet mechanic. After retiring from the Air Force, Bob baught a home in Manchaca,Tx in 1982. During his retirement Bob enjoyed several hobbies from working on his cars and trucks to helping neighbors fix mowers. He enjoyed building model planes and flying them. Bob enjoyed fishing, especially fly fishing and was most happy when riding his motorcycle with friends through Texas. Bob looked forward to his high school reunions and coming to Indiana to see old friends and share memories of his high school years. Bob will be remembered for many things. His wise advice, infectious laughter, his jolly personality and willingness to help others. He will be greatly missed by his nephew Donald (Mickey) Alford of Edinburgh. He is also survived by two nieces, Tammy (Chris) Boring of Shelbyville and Jill McKenney. Robert is proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters, Gayle Pedrick and Nan Pedrick.

www.shelbynews.com
