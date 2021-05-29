Cancel
Premier League

What To Watch For: The Big Final & The Offseason

By Zachary Marx
SB Nation
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a pretty, pretty, pretty good couple of weeks for Liverpool. The Reds came from behind to win at Old Trafford, seeing off their bitter (though not bitterest) rivals 4-2. Alisson did the greatest thing to ever happen in association football. Liverpool secured Champions League for next season. And the cherry on top? Alberto Moreno helped Villarreal win their first major honor, over the aforementioned bitter rivals.

In Praise of Big Footballing Moments

This season has not been an easy ride. Unless your team has picked up silverware (which tends to paper over for quite a few issues), you likely found football a bit different in 2020/21, and often, frankly, a slog. These feelings come from a mix of things: fixture congestion and...