What To Watch For: The Big Final & The Offseason
It’s been a pretty, pretty, pretty good couple of weeks for Liverpool. The Reds came from behind to win at Old Trafford, seeing off their bitter (though not bitterest) rivals 4-2. Alisson did the greatest thing to ever happen in association football. Liverpool secured Champions League for next season. And the cherry on top? Alberto Moreno helped Villarreal win their first major honor, over the aforementioned bitter rivals.liverpooloffside.sbnation.com