Indonesia ferry catches fire at sea; all 195 aboard safe

Huron Daily Tribune
 2021-05-29

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A large ferry with nearly 200 people on board caught fire Saturday while traveling to a remote island in northeastern Indonesia, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea but causing no casualties, officials said. The KM Karya Indah was in the Molucca Sea heading...

