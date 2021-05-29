Cancel
Lake County, CA

Statewide wildfires debris removal process continues; Lake County properties completed

By Lake County News reports
Lake County News
 16 days ago

State officials reported that a few hundred more properties have completed the cleanup process in the state’s wildfires debris removal effort. As of Friday, May 28, more than 1,100 properties enrolled in California's statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program have cleared the entire debris removal process and been returned to county officials for final approval and the beginning of the reconstruction process.

Lake County, CALake County News

Board of Supervisors to honor Safe Boating Week, discuss program for children

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors will honor the upcoming Safe Boating Week, and discuss a program for children and assessment-related matters this week. The‌ ‌meeting‌ ‌will‌ ‌begin‌ ‌at‌ ‌9‌ ‌a.m. ‌ ‌Tuesday, ‌ ‌May 18, in the board chambers on the first floor of the Lake County Courthouse, 255 N. Forbes St., Lakeport.
Lake County, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Worker at Geysers geothermal plant hospitalized with moderate burns

A worker at a geothermal plant in The Geysers east of Healdsburg was hospitalized Sunday after he was burned while on the job, Lake County Fire officials reported. An emergency call for medical help went out at 2:06 p.m. after the worker suffered moderate burns on the lower part of his body, according to Lake County Fire and Chief Paul Duncan of Cal Fire.
Lake County, CALake County News

Lake County Native Wildflowers: The penstemon party is on!

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — When spring begins to wane, the penstemon party kicks into high-gear with saturated colors ranging from lilac to blue to indigo to scarlet red waving on tall stalks inviting everyone to come and join in the party — you, me, hummingbirds, bees — everyone is invited to the penstemon party!