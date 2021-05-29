Statewide wildfires debris removal process continues; Lake County properties completed
State officials reported that a few hundred more properties have completed the cleanup process in the state’s wildfires debris removal effort. As of Friday, May 28, more than 1,100 properties enrolled in California's statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program have cleared the entire debris removal process and been returned to county officials for final approval and the beginning of the reconstruction process.www.lakeconews.com