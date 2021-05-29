Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Add Clematis vines to your garden for beautiful, colorful blooms

thegazette.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily lore has it that Wanda Lunn planted her first iris in her grandmother’s garden when she was 3. She’s been hooked on gardening ever since. Lunn grows hundreds of irises, lilies, peonies and other perennial flowers on her nearly half-acre lot in Cedar Rapids. When she began to run out of space for flower beds, she decided to grow clematis, a climbing, woody vine available in a wide variety of colors.

www.thegazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Linn County, IA
State
Montana State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Linn County, IA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Garden#Color#Blooms#The Iowa State Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Anoka County, MNhometownsource.com

Garden Views: Attracting hummingbirds to your garden

Why would you want to attract hummingbirds to your garden? There are several great reasons, and the best part is you don’t even need a feeder. Here are some of the perks of having hummingbird visitors, as well as some simple tips for inviting them to your garden party. Hummingbirds...
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
AnimalsFillmore County Journal

The Plant Lady

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.
Charlotte, NCfinegardening.com

Spring in Lena’s Garden

Hello! My name is Lena White. I live in Charlotte, North Carolina. I’ve been gardening here for over 30 years. I’ve just recently retired from the practice of medicine, so now I have more time to spend doing what I love. This spring’s show of color has been really special!
Erie, PAMirror

Greenhouse gardening

ERIE — Gus and Mary Picardo have been eating their own homegrown lettuce since February. By mid-March, they had tomatoes growing on more than four dozen healthy plants. Their fig trees were bearing fruit while most of the region’s figs were still buried to protect them from the cold. And their perennials and annuals grew stoutly from seed even when temperatures dropped below freezing.
Home & Gardencommunityq.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
GardeningVindy.com

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Elizabethtown, NYPress-Republican

AdkAction selects 11 sites for Pollinator Project

KEESEVILLE – This summer, AdkAction's Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer AKA “Pollinator-Mobile” will bushwhack the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees, and butterflies in its wake. “We are going to take our mobile pollinator garden trailer out throughout the communities to plant the gardens,” Brittany Christenson, executive director,...
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
Henderson, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Botanical Garden adds Melody Garden program

Rebecca Samples created The Melody Garden at the South Carolina Botanical Garden five years ago. And when the Henderson native moved back home, she decided to see if the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden was interested in hosting her one-hour children’s programs. It was and on June 10, Samples will be...
AgricultureDenver Post

Gardeners, sow your seeds — but be prepared for unpredictable weather

Typically, Colorado gardeners wait until after Mother’s Day and the projected last frost to plant. Now it’s time to sow some seeds. But with the wet and chilly May we’ve had so far, it’s best to keep an eye on the weather and be ready to cover tender seedlings. If it’s not raining, use an old blanket or plastic, as long as it does not touch the plants.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Opinion: Enjoy bloom season at Iris Garden

Members of the Missoula Iris Society spent the pandemic year renovating and improving the iris gardens at Fort Missoula. After a one-year hiatus, we’re back to business as usual with the iris show at Southgate Mall on June 12 and our annual rhizome sale on July 31 at the Fort.