Memorial Day weekend brings stormy conditions to Northeast

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Active weather is set to continue as we head into the day on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. For Friday, a stalled out frontal boundary just to our south will serve as the focus for thunderstorm development. Areas along the front across parts of Kansas and areas to our east are forecast to get more heavy rains into the day on Friday and Friday night. For areas north of the front - meaning most of Nebraska - we still have a very unstable air mass in place with quite a bit of low-level moisture to serve as fuel for thunderstorms. We should again by this afternoon see thunderstorms developing along, near, and just north of the front in combination with storms developing across the High Plains and moving east through the state.