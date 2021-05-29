Kept quiet for 15 months, sports fans are back at games. For better and worse.
Packed stadiums and arenas in recent weeks have offered a bright beacon of normalcy more than a year after the pandemic shut down sports. NBA fans filled Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks’ first playoff win since 2013, then spilled into the streets to chant and cheer. In a scene that was both unnerving and joyously chaotic, golf fans swamped Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka as they made their way up the 18th fairway during Sunday’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C. On Sunday, 135,000 auto racing fans are expected at the Indianapolis 500.www.washingtonpost.com