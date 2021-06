If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Robot vacuums have become so popular over the past few years and we couldn’t be happier to see it happen. Why? Well, it’s really quite simple. The skyrocketing popularity of autonomous vacuum cleaners means that there is definitely something out there for everyone because so many different brands have entered the space with new offerings. It doesn’t matter whether you want to spend as little as possible on something basic or you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles. In either case, the bottom line is that there are countless great options out there for you — and we’re here to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.