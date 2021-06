On the latest episode of The Jabot, MiAngel Cody and I chat about her passion for criminal defense work and the problems with the three strikes law. We talk about the role of social media and Kim Kardashian in justice work, about how the #90DaysOfFreedom Campaign got started, and why The Decarceration Collective so important. MiAngel has been labeled a “Legal Legend” a “changemaker” and a “powerhouse litigator” and it turns out she’s great at giving advice to lawyers who are getting started in their careers and want to work on reform issues. We chat about the successes she’s had in this work and also the setbacks. MiAngel also describes how she balances the work with her personal life and recharges so she’s able to take on the next fight.