The recent congressional vote to pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act was notably bipartisan. Sponsored by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Democratic Representative Grace Meng of New York, the bill was signed by President Joe Biden on May 20 after it passed a nearly unanimous Senate (with only Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, opposed) and was approved 364–62 by the House. The bill is intended to complement existing hate-crime laws, and specifically to beef up state and local reporting of hate crimes. This sort of across-the-aisle consensus seems impossible in 2021. Yet most Americans appear to agree that crimes are more harmful if committed because of prejudice, and that they thus deserve additional punishment.