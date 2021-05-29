Cancel
AAPI Community Demonstrating Higher Levels of PTSD Due to Racism after COVID-19 Pandemic

By Vanguard Court Watch Interns
davisvanguard.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, CA – A mental health report by Stop AAPI Hate reveals that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have faced extreme racism as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, becoming more stressed by the hate they are facing than they are by protecting themselves from the pandemic. According to...

#Covid 19#Workplace Discrimination#Aapi Community#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Anti Asian#Covid#Uc Berkeley#Everyday Injustice
