Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Q: How has Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux escaped criticism so far this season?. A: Expecting more from Maddux seems fair to me. I'm no certified pitching analyst, but my numbers show the Cardinals entered Tuesday's game ranked second-to-last in the majors in strikeouts (481) while leading the majors in walks (269) and hit batsmen (37). One of those three stats would be hard for a pitching coach to defend, let alone all three of them at once. But wait, there is more. And this one continues to be overlooked. The Cardinals were second-to-last in the majors and last in the National League in percentage of first-pitch strikes (56.5 percent). That's huge. Here's why. National League hitters this season have a batting line of .206/.254/.332 after falling behind 0-1. But after they get ahead 1-0, they have a batting line of .246/.370/.427. That's why we always hear about the importance of getting ahead. I know it's not Mad Dog out there on the mound, but of the 14 pitchers who have made more than 10 appearances for the Cards this season, seven have an ERA above 5.00. If that's not enough evidence to wonder if the approach being taught by the pitching coach is not working for a lot of these pitchers, I don't know what is. (I didn't update the numbers after Tsunami had another low-tide night, but they didn't get any better.)