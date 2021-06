DOHA (HORN OBSERVER) - The Somali national team arrived this morning in Doha to participate in the qualifiers for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021, which will be hosted by Doha. The "Ocean Stars" will appear in the qualifiers by facing the Omani team at eight o'clock on Sunday evening at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, in order to cross into the first group, which includes the hosting Qatari team, the Iraqi team, and the winner of the Bahrain-Kuwait match.