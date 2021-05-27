Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania will eliminate its COVID-19 mask requirements by June 28, health officials say

heraldmailmedia.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania announced Thursday that the commonwealth would eliminate its mask mandates by June 28 as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccinations increase. "After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.

www.heraldmailmedia.com
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
