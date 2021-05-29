Cancel
Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

By Lorenzo Tanos
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 12,393 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,439 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $10.97 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 305,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000. MP Materials makes up about 1.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 946,487 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up about 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 996 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.