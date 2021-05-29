Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)
Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.