The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.