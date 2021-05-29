Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $1,392,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Nvr#Board Of Directors#Zacks Investment Research#Stock Investors#Equity Investment#Stock Funds#Blackrock Inc#Nvr Inc#Holdingschannel Com#Sec#Cx Institutional#Signaturefd Llc#Keycorp#Wolfe Research#Wells Fargo Company#Nvr Profile Nvr#The Ryan Homes#Heartland Homes#Nvhomes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $207,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 37,305 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $10.97 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 305,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000. MP Materials makes up about 1.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Grimes & Company Inc. Has $653,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CEVA worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $524.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 15,596 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Several other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,715 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 996 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 196 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares during the quarter. OncoCyte accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 13.75% of OncoCyte worth $63,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.