Sluggish first three quarters leave too deep of a hole for Blazers to crawl out of against Sacramento. It may be a new season with a new coach and a handful of new faces, but it's still approaching Halloween. And familiar ghosts haunted the Portland Trail Blazers throughout a 124-121 season-opening loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night at Moda Center. Whether it was a product of a relatively unchanged cast of key contributors, first game jitters, the slop and struggle of early season NBA basketball, or just a hot night from beyond the arc for Harrison Barnes and...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO