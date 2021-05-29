CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Soapbox: Resident Evil Gaiden Is Good, Actually

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 2021-05-29

Cover picture for the articleWe recently asked you Nintendo Life readers to rate your favourite Game Boy Color games, and as we’re preparing to publish the Top 50 results, we’re taking a look back at a handful of our favourite GBC games. Here, Kerry defends the Resident Evil game that NL readers voted the worst...

www.thehighlandsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
nichegamer.com

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Sells Over 10 Million Units

Editor’s Note: This article contains affiliate links to GamersGate. Buying a game through these links supports Niche Gamer. Capcom have announced that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has sold over 10 million units, closing in on the sales of Resident Evil 4. The announcement came via Twitter, thanking fans for their...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Resident Evil 7 Passes 10 Million Copies Shipped

2017's Resident Evil 7 continues to sell, as Capcom has announced the game has now surpassed 10 million copies shipped worldwide. The game has shipped more than 1 million copies every fiscal year since its release, and in total, it has now hit 10 million units shipped. That makes it...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Watch the first trailer for the Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City movie

I'm not sure it's possible for my expectations to be lower than they are for any given Resident Evil movie project, but the subtitle "Welcome To Raccoon City" might just have lowered them further. Thankfully I've just watched the first official trailer, and hey, this looks fun! This looks competent.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Resident Evil 7 ships over 10m units

Resident Evil 7 has shipped over 10m units, Capcom has announced. That's a "sold-in" figure - not "sold-through" to customers. But it's an impressive milestone for Capcom's 2017 horror title, which is credited with rejuvenating the long-running series. Resident Evil 7 marked a return to the series' horror roots, with...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Gaiden#Soapbox#Nintendo Life#Nl#Starlight
NME

‘Resident Evil 7’ has sold 10million copies worldwide

Capcom has announced today (October 8) that Resident Evil 7 has sold 10million copies worldwide since launching in 2017. A sequel to the long-running series but also a soft reboot that returned to its survival horror roots, Resident Evil 7 underwent a shift in perspective so that the game was experienced in a first-person perspective.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Soapbox: What Makes A Game A Good Metroidvania Anyway?

Similar differences can make the genre hard to pin down. You’d be forgiven for thinking that nothing could be simpler than working out the secret formula that binds all of the great games in this popular genre together — the clue’s in the name! They need to be just like Metroid, with all the shooting and the aliens and the sci-fi-ness and the quiet loneliness that entails, and they also need to be just like Castlevania, with its incredibly similar selection of… um, swords. And whips. And, uh, magic upside-down castles. Oh and its predilection for lengthy cutscenes that may feature characters who appeared once, a decade earlier, unlockable playable characters, and supernaturally beautiful men with gorgeous hair down to their knees too. Just mash the two of them together and sell whatever comes out the other end — easy!
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Resident Evil 4 VR game launches October 21st 2021

Resident Evil fans equipped with Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets will be pleased to know that the Resident Evil 4 VR game will be officially launching in a few weeks time on October 21st 2021 providing an immersive VR horror experience. Unfortunately the original Quest VR headset will not be supported and Resident Evil 4 VR will not be released on PC VR or PlayStation VR platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Resident Evil 4 VR’s Japanese Promo Is Kinda Gross

Facebook’s done some wild advertising for its Oculus Quest 2 line-up of late (including an elaborate Billie Eilish routine), but this Resident Evil 4 VR promo takes the cake. The short, 15-second teaser for the upcoming port of the horror classic was just posted on Oculus Japan’s Youtube page (as...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Capcom
eteknix.com

Resident Evil 7 Cracks 10 Million Sales!

Released back in 2017, although well-received by critics, Resident Evil 7 was given more of a mixed response from the gaming community. While some absolutely loved the game and its first-person mechanics, others saw it as an unnecessary deviation from the roots of the franchise. Whatever your opinion of the game might be, however, following an official statement from Capcom, the game has undoubtedly been a huge success as it has just been confirmed that Resident Evil 7 has just broken the 10 million sale barrier!
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Resident Evil Board Game Returns to Spencer Mansion

The world of tabletop games is getting yet another descent into facing the undead. Specifically, Steamforged Games have announced a Resident Evil board game. As it stands right now, Steamforged Games' official page doesn't have much information about this announcement. They have announced that the board game will be an adaptation of the first Resident Evil, where agents of the special ops team STARS explore the mysterious Spencer Mansion and uncover its horrible secrets.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy