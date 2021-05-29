Cancel
Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 10,381 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

By John Adams
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

