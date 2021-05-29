Cancel
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

By Darlene League
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Retail

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,661 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Qurate Retail worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Markets

Banc Funds Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares during the period. Level One Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 9.68% of Level One Bancorp worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,184 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up 0.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocks

Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stocks

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

JT Stratford LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocks

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Stocks

Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of ImmunoGen worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

JT Stratford LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Vista Investment Management Has $339,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to "Overweight" at Morgan Stanley

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Stocks

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $315,000 Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.