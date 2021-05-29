Cancel
Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

By Lorenzo Tanos
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,884 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

