eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariner LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Domo were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 426.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 667 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Economymodernreaders.com

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Nautilus worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $284.70 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,241,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 45.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

163,194 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.