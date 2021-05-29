Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unh#Asset Management#Investment Management#Equity#Fund Management#Unh#Sec#Old Mission Capital Llc#Accel Wealth Management#Wells Fargo Company#Credit Suisse Group#Truist Securities#Peg#Unitedhealth Group#Marketbeat Com#Mizuho#Unitedhealth Group Daily#Medicaid#Unitedhealthcare#Corporate Insiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231,297 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Commercial Metals worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 78,565 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 103.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Businessmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,572 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $220,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of SpartanNash worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marcum Wealth LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 62 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,013 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.