UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC
Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.