D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com