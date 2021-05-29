Cancel
D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CEVA worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.07 Million Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Veracyte worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,240 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

DA Davidson Downgrades The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Neutral

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $841.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.63 Million Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 12,393 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $29.92 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,550 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.
modernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.