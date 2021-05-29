Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.90.