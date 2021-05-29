Cancel
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Veracyte worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 367,669 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,361,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,669 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises about 1.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $133,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 134,064 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,064 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.63% of nLIGHT worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.
Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
JT Stratford LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.29% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
156,206 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.