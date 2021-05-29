Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.www.modernreaders.com